Bucksport Bay Farmers Market wants to attract shoppers with fresh, local food and other vendors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bucksport Bay Farmers Market is hoping to continue an upward trend in shoppers after a difficult season last year.

The market is open every Thursday from noon to three.

It’s in the parking lot next to the Bucksport Post Office.

According to market manager Sean Twombly well over a dozen vendors set up shop each week .

“We have a lot of different vendors here. We have craft vendors, food vendors. We even have a knife sharpener who comes.”

Scott Rowley is one of the vendors, he runs Edward’s Kitchen.

“What I like about it is I bake right out of the house right here in Bucksport. I market myself as a pre-order type bakery so everything is fresh when somebody orders it.”

The market accepts nearly all forms of payment, including EBT cards, which will net you harvest bucks, doubling the amount of fresh local food you can buy from vendors like Becky Sullivan of Hart Farm.

“My partner and I grow mixed vegetables, flowers, and raise pork on our farm in Holden. We really encourage people to support locally and find out what it means to eat within your region.”

Maureen Foye is a Bucksport resident who stopped by the market to do just that.

“I love shopping locally, I love the fresh food, the warm, friendly people here, and everything is delicious!”

Vendors like Terrilyn Twigg of Mudpuppy Farm say they try to provide a unique farmers market experience.

“We specialize in goats milk soap and bags that you can use as totes due to the new Maine law.”

“People contact us ahead of time if they can’t make it to the market.” says Twombly. “We do offer a service of shopping for them, we’ve even been known to deliver.”

And you can’t beat the view.

“You’ve got the breeze off the bay.” says Twigg. “It’s not too harsh, it’s wonderful, it’s warm.”

Twombly encourages everyone to come and stop by. “Meet your neighbors, meet your friends, it’s just become a really good community feeling.”

