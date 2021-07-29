Alternative Baseball League recruiting players for Bangor team

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is fielding a team for the Alternative Baseball League.

The league that provides an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults- ages 15 and up- with autism and other disabilities, using Major League Baseball rules.

Commissioner and director of the Alternative Baseball Organization, Taylor Duncan, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4, and founded Alternative Baseball in 2016. The league has grown to 80 teams across 34 states, and been featured on ESPN.

Mike Vining has been tabbed as the manager of the Bangor team, so they have a coach. Now, they need some ball players.

To sign up to play on Bangor’s Alternative Baseball League team, visit alternativebaseball.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.