Aggressive driving incident on I-95 leads to fatal crash in Sidney
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Sidney killed a man from Old Orchard Beach.
It happened just before 10 Thursday morning.
Police say 52-year-old Miles Ranger was driving aggressively while trying to merge into the passing lane in front of 58-year-old Brian Landry of Fairfield
They say the unsafe lane change caused contact between the two vehicles.
Ranger’s pick-up rolled over several times into the median.
We’re told Ranger was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck..
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Landry was not injured in the crash.
