Aggressive driving incident on I-95 leads to fatal crash in Sidney

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Sidney killed a man from Old Orchard Beach.

It happened just before 10 Thursday morning.

Police say 52-year-old Miles Ranger was driving aggressively while trying to merge into the passing lane in front of 58-year-old Brian Landry of Fairfield

They say the unsafe lane change caused contact between the two vehicles.

Ranger’s pick-up rolled over several times into the median.

We’re told Ranger was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck..

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Landry was not injured in the crash.

