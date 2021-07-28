Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today. This will give us a spectacular day with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity and afternoon high temperatures in the 70s. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds, a cool night is on tap. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s to low 50s for overnight lows.

High pressure will slide to our east Thursday. We’ll start the day with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds as our next disturbance approaches. There will be a chance of some scattered showers during the mid-late afternoon hours. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s for most spots with a few spots along the coast staying in the upper 60s due to an onshore breeze. Showers will become more numerous Thursday night into Friday as low pressure moves through the region. We could have a few thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday as well. Showers will taper off from west to east across the state Friday afternoon and evening. The combination of clouds and showers on Friday will keep us on the cooler side with highs mainly in the 60s. High pressure will return to our area on Saturday giving us a brighter and drier start to our weekend. Saturday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be cool Saturday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Showers will return to our forecast Sunday afternoon into Monday as another area of low pressure approaches.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 70°-76°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 43°-53°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers possible. Highs between 69°-78°, coolest along the coast. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

