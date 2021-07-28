Advertisement

Sen. King looking into overcrowding impacts on national parks

Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is looking into the effects overcrowding has on national parks across the country, including Acadia National Park.

As Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks, he held a hearing to explore solutions to the posing threat.

He says parks across the country are seeing a spike in visitors.

That’s caused a strain on resources and infrastructure that King says is putting the parks at risk.

He posed several solutions like reservations, meeting staffing needs and reducing vehicle traffic.

”We can, accidentally, love our parks to death. Overcrowding can also significantly harm the visitor experience and strain the resources of gateway communities souring what should be a once in a lifetime vacation,” King said.

King says he wants to protect national parks while making sure they remain as accessible as possible to all.

He says Wednesday was simply a hearing to consider strategic approaches.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills directs DHHS, Maine CDC to review U.S CDC’s face covering guidance
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 27th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Brian Corvino mug
Update: Milford man faces drug, firearm charges after search of residence
Maine follows updated U.S. CDC face covering recommendations
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

Masks
Why not make mask recommendations to entire state?
School desk
Maine announces plan to promote COVID-19 vax among school staff, students
Cianbro, Pittsfield Public Library team up for snack drive
Cianbro, Pittsfield Public Library team up for snack drive
Wabanaki Public Health is set to open the Gathering Place.
Wabanaki Nation previews project to tackle opioid epidemic