Sen. King looking into overcrowding impacts on national parks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is looking into the effects overcrowding has on national parks across the country, including Acadia National Park.

As Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks, he held a hearing to explore solutions to the posing threat.

He says parks across the country are seeing a spike in visitors.

That’s caused a strain on resources and infrastructure that King says is putting the parks at risk.

He posed several solutions like reservations, meeting staffing needs and reducing vehicle traffic.

”We can, accidentally, love our parks to death. Overcrowding can also significantly harm the visitor experience and strain the resources of gateway communities souring what should be a once in a lifetime vacation,” King said.

King says he wants to protect national parks while making sure they remain as accessible as possible to all.

He says Wednesday was simply a hearing to consider strategic approaches.

