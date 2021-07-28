Advertisement

Officials searching for “armed and dangerous” duo after stabbing in Buckfield

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Oxford County officials are currently searching for two armed and dangerous individuals involved in an assault in Buckfield early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell us 52-year-old Neil Roy Canney and his niece, 49-year-old Selena Canney, entered 67-year-old Edwin Bennett’s Buckfield home around 1 a.m.

Police say the pair then forced Bennett at gunpoint to enter another part of the house before beating him with a handgun and stabbing him.

Bennett was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call 911, but the two suspects fled the area before officials arrived.

Police believe the pair is driving together in a grey 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with Maine license plates reading 8002YF.

They were last seen in the Bethel, Maine area around 4 Tuesday morning.

There are current active arrest warrants for both individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

Bennett, the victim of the assault, has been treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

