Maine State Police annual award ceremony recognizes bravery and service

Nominees for Trooper of the Year stand at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) -The Maine State Police held their annual awards ceremony today at the Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

The awards recognized members of the State Police and civilians who have gone above and beyond in the last year in service to the state.

Col. John Cote, Chief of the Maine State Police, says the ceremony is an important moment to stop and show appreciation for incredible people. “For us it’s an opportunity for us to recognize not only when our sworn members rise above and give beyond expectations but many times when civilian people come alongside us and help us with our mission.

Civilian Michelle Holman was awarded for her efforts in saving the life of a man who had accidentally shot himself in the leg.

“It’s a chance to publicly recognize the commitment and sacrifice and the dangers that some of our people face.” Col. Cote added.

Trooper Mickael Nunez was recognized for his efforts to end a high speed chase. He lost a leg when he was struck by the vehicle while deploying a spike strip to stop it. He had a long recovery but is on his way to returning to full duty status.

“His position with those spikes was our only chance to end this dangerous pursuit.” said Col. Cote.

The tactical team was given the bravery award for their efforts to safely end a hostage situation in Rockland last year while Trooper Connor Willard was awarded for going above and beyond by helping a motorist in the midst of an emotional crisis, speaking with him for nearly an hour.

Detective Abbe Chabot was awarded Trooper of the Year in recognition of her many accomplishments over her 23 year career.

“I dedicate this award to all the victims of violent crime in Maine, it is truly an honor to work for you.” she said in the closing moments of her speech.

She and her husband, a Maine Game Warden, are both planning to retire soon.

“We walk away together in symbolism of keeping a marriage intact and to be two very happy and proud members who served the community.”

You can find more information about these awards and others on the State Police website.

