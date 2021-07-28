Maine follows updated U.S. CDC face covering recommendations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge across the nation, Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday Maine will follow the U.S. CDC updated face covering guidance.

That means it’s recommended all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor, public settings in areas with “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission.

In Maine, that currently consists of two counties, Piscataquis and York.

Also, it’s recommended all teachers, staff, and students in K-12 schools wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission level.

As the Civil State of Emergency in Maine has expired, these are recommendations from the Mills Administration, not requirements.

A media briefing will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

