Hannaford recalls certain store-made breads due to possible spice contamination

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford is recalling several store-made breads because they may include seasonings that have been recalled by McCormick due to possible salmonella contamination.

McCormick is recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The affected products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 and were shipped to stores in Maine, including Target and Walmart.

In response, Hannaford recalled several focaccia as well as pepperoni party bread made in its bakeries.

Click here for a list of the affected Hannaford products.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the affected McCormick or Hannaford products.

