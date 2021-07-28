Advertisement

Hannaford recalls certain store-made breads due to possible spice contamination

There are no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the affected McCormick or Hannaford...
There are no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the affected McCormick or Hannaford products.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford is recalling several store-made breads because they may include seasonings that have been recalled by McCormick due to possible salmonella contamination.

McCormick is recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The affected products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 and were shipped to stores in Maine, including Target and Walmart.

In response, Hannaford recalled several focaccia as well as pepperoni party bread made in its bakeries. 

Click here for a list of the affected Hannaford products.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the affected McCormick or Hannaford products.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 27th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Mills directs DHHS, Maine CDC to review U.S CDC’s face covering guidance
Brian Corvino mug
Update: Milford man faces drug, firearm charges after search of residence
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Maine CDC reports 2nd case of tick-borne Powassan virus this year
Part One of a special report on private wells in Fairfield with extremely high levels of PFAS
Fairfield residents planning to file civil suit in connection with PFAS contamination
Entomologist Tom Schmeelk said to avoid bug zappers or light traps.
How to keep newly hatched browntail moths from invading your yard
No visitors, except for compassionate care, will be allowed in COVID-19 units.
Maine Medical Center ease visitor restrictions, masks still required