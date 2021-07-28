Advertisement

Group needs $15K to save Maine childhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne

Nathaniel Hawthorne Boyhood Home
Nathaniel Hawthorne Boyhood Home(WMTW)
By WMTW
Jul. 28, 2021
RAYMOND, Maine (WMTW) - A group working to save the Maine childhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne says it needs $15,000 in order to complete the work.

The Hawthorne Community Association says it has raised 80% of the money needed to fix serious structural damage to the home in Raymond, but said the additional $15,000 is needed to get the job done.

The group hopes the historic home can be used as a community center.

“This is really a landmark in the area. It’s on the town website. It’d be a real shame to lose this building. It’s something historic in the state of Maine, and it’d be good for the town of Raymond,” said Abel Bates, of the Hawthorne Community Association.

Donations can be made through the Hawthorne Community Association’s website.

