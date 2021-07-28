Clear & Cool Tonight. Rain Coming Thursday Night.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains in place this evening bringing clear skies to the region. This will result in radiational cooling and lows that will drop into the 40s & low 50s. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible.

On Thursday, the high pressure will slowly move to the east. As is does so, Clouds will increase through the afternoon with a few scattered afternoon showers & isolated storms possible by early evening. Highs will be in the 70s.

Low pressure approaches the region Thursday night into Friday. This will bring more numerous showers to the region especially into Friday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible along with a few t-storms that could produce strong winds. Rainfall amounts could be upwards of 1″. Showers will exit to the north & east by midafternoon and some spots will see more sun. Highs will be in the 60s & low 70s.

A cooler & drier pattern will be likely through the weekend & into the first week of August. Saturday will be mostly dry with highs running about 10-15° below normal in the 60s & 70s. Sunday will be just as cool and will have a few afternoon showers.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with light winds. Lows will drop into the 40s & low 50s. Some patchy fog possible.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny for the first half of the day. Increasing afternoon clouds with late day showers & storms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Heaviest rain during the morning. Showers become more scattered with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase into the afternoon with a few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.