Cianbro, Pittsfield Public Library team up for snack drive

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Folks at Cianbro are giving back to kids in Pittsfield this summer.

They partnered with the Pittsfield Public Library to make sure kids don’t run out of snacks.

Library Director Holly Williams says before the snack drive, they were buying things out-of-pocket for any kids who might be hungry.

She says libraries play such an important role in the lives of young children, and this helps them provide an even better experience.

“We are a safe place, or as safe as we could possibly be, and we provide as many services as we possibly can, and we want kids to always come, but we want them to keep coming even as they get older, and this will always be a safe place for them,” Williams said.

“We’re always trying to give back to the community and trying to think of places that kids will be and that we can help the kids out because we’ve found that a lot of people in our organization want to give to kids, that gets them excited,” said Andrea Pelletier, Cianbro creative services/communication.

Cianbro will continue collecting snacks through the beginning of August.

For more information on summer programs at the library, you can head their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.