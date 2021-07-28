Calais man dies in head-on crash

CRAWFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Calais man is dead after a head-on collision in Washington County.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 9 in Crawford.

Police say a car driven by 63-year-old Bruce Pierce crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer driven by 59-year-old Kenneth Stairs of Greenbush.

Officials say Pierce died at the scene.

We’re told Stairs was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Route 9 was shut down for much of the day but is back open.

