Calais man dies in head-on crash

Fatal crash in Crawford
Fatal crash in Crawford(Bette McVicar)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CRAWFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Calais man is dead after a head-on collision in Washington County.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 9 in Crawford.

Police say a car driven by 63-year-old Bruce Pierce crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer driven by 59-year-old Kenneth Stairs of Greenbush.

Officials say Pierce died at the scene.

We’re told Stairs was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Route 9 was shut down for much of the day but is back open.

