Calais man dies in head-on crash
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CRAWFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Calais man is dead after a head-on collision in Washington County.
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 9 in Crawford.
Police say a car driven by 63-year-old Bruce Pierce crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer driven by 59-year-old Kenneth Stairs of Greenbush.
Officials say Pierce died at the scene.
We’re told Stairs was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Route 9 was shut down for much of the day but is back open.
