Cadets organize fundraiser to honor veterans

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Cadets from the Old Town High School Junior ROTC put together a fundraiser Wednesday with the goal of honoring local veterans.

Victory Field celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. The space was originally a town park but became the primary athletic field for Old Town High School.

The field has been renovated over time and members of the Junior ROTC want to preserve the field’s history with “Operation Doughboy.”

Money raised from the event will go towards a plaque honoring World War I veterans.

Wreaths Across America was also on site offering wreath sponsorships to support the project.

“We feel getting high school students involved in these sorts of community events, really get them to buy into their community, and take responsibility and ownership for what happens in our community,” said Sgt. Joel Peaslee, Old Town High School Junior ROTC instructor.

“We really need to honor that past and this is what the cadets are doing is they are really putting an emphasis on making sure that we don’t lose our past by recognizing it in the present,” said Kelly Stevens, Esther Eayres Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The rededication of the field to the veterans of World War I will take place during a ceremony in September.

