Bail set for Milford man facing drug and firearm charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bail has been set at $5,000 for a Milford man facing drug and firearm charges.

It comes after an incident at his mother’s home that police say involved more than a dozen people.

Brian Corvino, 33, made his first court appearance via Zoom Wednesday.

Corvino is charged with aggravated drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of bail conditions.

Deputies arrested Corvino in Milford Monday night at a home on Water Street.

Police say it was part of an ongoing investigation that led to the execution of a search warrant at that home.

Deputies say his arrest was the second in the area in the past few days.

“It wasn’t even my house. It was my mother’s house. She just wasn’t home,” Corvino told Hon. William Anderson.

“I read the reports,” Anderson said. “I read about how you think she framed you by putting your name in some book that was in a safe that had drugs in it. I read the whole thing. That might be a great defense but, the issue here is probable cause and there is probable cause.”

Corvino is due back in court in August.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.