Advertisement

67 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death

18 patients in critical care, 9 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus data from Maine CDC regarding cases and vaccinations
Latest coronavirus data from Maine CDC regarding cases and vaccinations(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A person in Penobscot County died with coronavirus according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 67 newly recorded cases.

10 new cases in Kennebec County. Aroostook, Penobscot and Waldo counties each with 6.

Piscataquis is the only county reporting no new cases.

Meanwhile, 1,801 new doses of coronavirus vaccine given out in Maine according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

60.13% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

808,331 receiving the final dose.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 27th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Mills directs DHHS, Maine CDC to review U.S CDC’s face covering guidance
Brian Corvino mug
Update: Milford man faces drug, firearm charges after search of residence
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

File photo
Body recovered from quarry in Rockport
One man dead after rollover ATV crash in Lagrange
There are no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the affected McCormick or Hannaford...
Hannaford recalls certain store-made breads due to possible spice contamination
Oxford County officials are currently searching for two armed and dangerous individuals...
Officials searching for “armed and dangerous” duo after stabbing in Buckfield