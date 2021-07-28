67 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death

Latest coronavirus data from Maine CDC regarding cases and vaccinations (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A person in Penobscot County died with coronavirus according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 67 newly recorded cases.

10 new cases in Kennebec County. Aroostook, Penobscot and Waldo counties each with 6.

Piscataquis is the only county reporting no new cases.

Meanwhile, 1,801 new doses of coronavirus vaccine given out in Maine according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

60.13% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

808,331 receiving the final dose.

