What’s driving Maine’s red hot housing market?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you look at the latest numbers, Maine’s housing market is red hot.

Home sales up month to month and even bigger jumps when you look year to year.

All good things must come to an end, right?

Time will tell.

“It’s crazy. It’s a lot of demand, and very, very low inventory,” said Lisa Caron.

Caron is a Broker at NextHome in Bangor.

“I haven’t experienced it in my timeline. To see this, like this and it’s a little, a little daunting maybe for me because I worry more about my clients and what they’re getting themselves into,” Caron said.

In June, home sales jumped more than 22% from May in Maine. The average sale price rose $5,000 to $310,000 per home.

“I would say two years ago that $150,000 home was probably 125, sometimes a little bit less. We’re seeing that the increase is there but the quality the home isn’t necessarily there it’s still probably the quality, it was before,” Caron said.

Caron thinks fears over the pandemic are a part of what’s driving people to Maine.

“COVID really scared people in the large cities. California, New York. The Massachusetts people that we’re seeing they were stuck in their houses the entire time unlike what we were,” Caron said.

That’s caused a ripple effect in the market.

“People in New York that were in the cities working, they were pushing to purchase New Jersey, Connecticut. Those people are pushed to the next state because it’s just getting too crowded, and it seems like we’re being pushed all the way northern right now. So, we’re getting the people from Boston, they can’t even afford homes anymore the prices are just so crazy that they’re buying in Southern Maine and taking the tram going back and forth to work.

It’s not all out-of-state buyers.

“The percentage of Mainers moving within Maine is much much higher. I think it’s 60% of our sales are in the state of Maine,” Caron said.

After purchase you will still need to be able to afford that home and avoid that dreaded title of being house poor.

“The scary thing for agents is to see someone in that desperation mode because they’re getting to the point where they’ll just pay anything to get into a home,” Caron said.

Coming up Wednesday night, we’ll have more from Caron on this market. We’ll also hear from a pair of buyers: one who bought her home sight unseen; the other after missing out on a few he wanted, among the many that have had to go over asking.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.