Versant Power donates to Eastern Area Agency on Aging for Durgin Center programming

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Area Agency on Aging has received a $20,000 donation from Versant Power to support programming at its new Durgin Center.

The center in Brewer will offer wellness classes, enrichment activities and social opportunities.

It’s scheduled to open this fall.

The center will also become the hub for the Meals on Wheels program.

The donation from Versant will be used to provide services to keep seniors connected to the community.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.