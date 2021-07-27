Vehicle abandoned following crash in Mapleton, police looking for driver

MAPLETON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are looking for a driver likely injured, after a crash early Monday morning in Mapleton.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. on Route 163.

Authorities say an international flatbed wrecker was hauling a pick up when the wrecker went off the road and hit an embankment.

It came to rest in a ditch. Both the cab and engine compartment were completely burned, according to state police.

It’s believed the driver probably took off after the crash.

No registration plates were found on either vehicle.

