UMaine football excited and prepared for more normal season in 2021-22

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Football season is upon us! - UMaine is expected to begin practice on August 4th, and open their season at home on September 2nd against Delaware.

During a Colonial Athletic Conference media session Tuesday morning, head coach Nick Charlton and a few players outlined the season ahead, while reflecting on the difficulties of last season.

“Last season was definitely tough to go through knowing that no game was promised,” said Black Bear Defensive Lineman Jamehl Wiley.

Last year, The Coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the Black Bears plans for a successful football season.

An already shortened 6 game season that was pushed to the spring, became a 4 game season after the final two games were canceled.

“For us to go 2-2 that’s obviously not our standard and what we want to meet, but at the same time I was extremely proud and what they were able to accomplish and not having any positive tests while we played, so there’s a lot to take away from it, and I think it gives us momentum going into the fall,” said UMaine Head Coach Nick Charlton.

With last season behind them, the players and coaching staff are ready to put their best paws forward and get back to regularly scheduled programming.

Old Town native and UMaine star wideout Andre Miller is ready to continue building upon his success last season.

Miller, who was All-CAA first team during the 2021 spring season, was just tabbed a preseason All-Conference selection Tuesday morning.

“We got a lot of things we feel like we can prove. The spring was kind of the first taste for a lot of guys that were able to get their feet wet playing in this league, and certainly, you can take a lot of positives and negatives away from what happened and what occurred during the spring. Yeah, we’re excited to get back to it, and have a really long season,” said Black Bear Wide Reciever Andre Miller.

Head Coach Nick Charlton said it’s been great to have a more normal offseason leading up to kickoff.

“For us having a little bit of normalcy, and the guys getting back here and being excited and ready to attack everything, it’s certainly has been refreshing and exciting throughout the summer,” added Coach Charlton.

UMaine is slated for an 11 game season and was selected 9th in the CAA Preseason Poll that was released Tuesday.

The program returns 10 offensive players and 8 players on defense with starting experience, and the Black Bears are ready to prove that ranking wrong.

“We’re definitely looking forward to September 2nd coming, I mean there’s a lot of days we gotta worry about before that, but really we had a lot of good success for the most part in the spring, and we look to continue to keep improving on that,” added Miller.

