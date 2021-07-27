Trenton woman helps late Ellsworth deputy fire chief’s legacy live on

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - It’s been nearly three months since Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief Bobby Dorr passed away.

But a woman in Trenton is helping to make sure his legacy lives on.

Jessica Fox received a $500 scholarship out of high school on her way to becoming a medical assistant. So the opportunity to give back in the name of Ellsworth’s late deputy fire chief was something she jumped at.

“That was huge. It meant a lot to me. It paid for books, it paid for fees. It was $500 I didn’t have to think about. So I was excited that I could do that for somebody,” Fox said.

Fox runs Eden Threads Boutique from her home in Trenton, an online store that specializes in women’s clothing, but sells a variety of other accessories.

When she saw how fast her “Thin Red Line” neoprene car coasters sold, she decided that future proceeds would go to the Bobby Dorr Scholarship fund.

The money supports children of firefighters who are continuing their education, or graduates who pursue an education in the fire service field.

“If we could do a scholarship, we were gonna be super happy with that,” Fox said.

Late one afternoon this month, she put 85 sets of coasters up for sale on her website. By lunch time the next day, they were gone.

“My phone was just blowing up. I actually had a personal appointment that day, so I put my phone in my purse. I came out, and my phone was just filled with orders,” Fox said.

Sales from the coasters covered an entire $500 scholarship.

Fox says her work in memory of Dorr will continue.

“It filled my heart. It was so exciting, because everyone was coming around us and supporting us. People we didn’t even know. People who had never even shopped from us that Bobby meant something to, so they wanted to support him and the scholarship,” Fox said.

For more information on Eden Threads Boutique, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.