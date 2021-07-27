Showers Near The Coast Tonight. High Pressure For Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front will continue to move towards the coast. As it does so, it will stall out along the coastline. Moisture will ride along this front and will bring showers to southern and coastal areas this evening into early Wednesday. The Bangor areas could see a few light showers late tonight. Most locations north of Bangor will stay dry with skies clearing. Lows will be in the 40s across the north and low 50s closer to the coast.

High pressure moves in for Wednesday. There will be some lingering clouds and showers along the coastline, but those should quickly clear out by early tomorrow morning. A much more comfortable and brighter day on the way, wildfire smoke & haze will also clear the region. Highs should stay mainly in the 70s. High pressure will remain into Thursday morning. It will start off cooler with many locations waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will increase through the rest of the day with a few scattered afternoon showers & isolated storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Low pressure approaches the region Thursday night into Friday. This will bring more numerous showers to the region especially into Friday morning. Showers will become more scattered by Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s & low 70s. Brighter, warmer & drier conditions for the weekend as highs should be in the 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible Sunday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers possible for areas near the coast and across the south, otherwise clear to partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Lows in the 40s & 50s coolest north. NW wind around 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: High pressure moves in bringing mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s with a WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with late afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Heaviest rain during the morning. Showers become more scattered with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s.

