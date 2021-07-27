Advertisement

Russian Ballet Summer Intensive dancers prepare for final performance of summer

Russian Ballet Summer Intensive with the Bossov Ballet Theatre
Russian Ballet Summer Intensive with the Bossov Ballet Theatre(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Dancers with the Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield are preparing for their final performance of the summer.

It’s part of the Russian Ballet Summer Intensive with the Bossov Ballet Theatre.

It brings ballet students and professional dancers from around the world for several weeks of instruction.

The training includes emphasis on technique, pointe, character, and partnering among other things.

This year it culminates with a final performance of Don Quixote.

The final performance will take place this Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m and Saturday, July, 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

They’ll be at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

For information on where to purchase tickets, visit their website.

