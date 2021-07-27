Advertisement

Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46

Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October 29, 2009 in Hollywood, California.(Paul A. Hebert | Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joey Jordison, a founding member of popular rock band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, according to multiple reports.

Rolling Stone, citing a family representative, said the drummer peacefully died in his sleep on Monday.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the family said in a statement to the music publication.

The Iowa metal band formed in 1995, and the group parted ways with Jordison in 2013.

While Jordison was with Slipknot, the band released several chart-topping albums. The group was also nominated for 10 Grammy awards and won one for Best Metal Performance for “Before I Forget” in 2006, which Jordison co-wrote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Brian Corvino mug
Update: Milford man faces drug, firearm charges after search of residence
Robert Chandler
Dexter man accused of shooting at police officer
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 27th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
21-year-old COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after time on ventilator
Mask Guidance
Maine doctor address updated U.S. CDC mask guidance
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in crunch time on infrastructure deal
Many employers are putting COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place.
EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots