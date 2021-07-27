Red Cross offering blood donors chance to win trip to music festival
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Red Cross is offering local blood donors a chance to win a trip to a popular music festival.
Anyone who donates from Aug. 1-15 will be entered to win a VIP trip for two to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.
All donors will also get a free four-month subscription to Apple Music.
The Red Cross says they’ve been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals in the U.S. compared to this time last year.
They say they need to collect over 1,000 additional blood donations every day to meet the current demand.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15.
Franklin
Jay
8/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima, 1 Church Street
Hancock
Bar Harbor
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Atlantic Oceanside Conference Center, 119 Eden Street
Bucksport
8/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bucksport Regional Health Care, 110 Broadway
Ellsworth
8/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2743 Ellsworth, 317 High Street
Southwest Harbor
8/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 21 Hassan Avenue, P O Box 98
Kennebec
Augusta
8/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kennebec Valley YMCA, 31 Union Street
8/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Health, 35 Medical Center Parkway
Farmingdale
8/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Church of Latter Day Saints, 4 Hasson Street
South China
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Central Church, 627 Rte 3
Waterville
8/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waterville Elks, 76 Industrial Street
Winthrop
8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133
Knox
Rockland
8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Rockland, 335 Limerock Street
Rockport
8/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 116 Union St
Lincoln
Boothbay
8/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boothbay YMCA, 261 Townsend Avenue, Route 27
Penobscot
Bangor
8/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street
8/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street
8/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 500 Main Street
8/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street
8/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street
Brewer
8/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jeff’s Catering, 15 Littlefield Rd
Hampden
8/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., VFW Hampden, Canoe Club Rd
Old Town
8/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Old Town United Methodist Church, 726 Stillwater Avenue
Piscataquis
Milo
8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Milo Town Hall, 6 Pleasant Street
Somerset
Madison
8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 58 Preble Avenue
Waldo
Belfast
8/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Belfast YMCA, 157 Lincolnville Ave
8/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Belfast Boat House, 34 Commercial St.
Brooks
8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brooks Penecostal Church, 178C Monroe Hwy, Rte. 7
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.