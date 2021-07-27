Red Cross offering blood donors chance to win trip to music festival

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Red Cross is offering local blood donors a chance to win a trip to a popular music festival.

Anyone who donates from Aug. 1-15 will be entered to win a VIP trip for two to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

All donors will also get a free four-month subscription to Apple Music.

The Red Cross says they’ve been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals in the U.S. compared to this time last year.

They say they need to collect over 1,000 additional blood donations every day to meet the current demand.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15.

Franklin

Jay

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima, 1 Church Street

Hancock

Bar Harbor

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Atlantic Oceanside Conference Center, 119 Eden Street

Bucksport

8/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bucksport Regional Health Care, 110 Broadway

Ellsworth

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2743 Ellsworth, 317 High Street

Southwest Harbor

8/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 21 Hassan Avenue, P O Box 98

Kennebec

Augusta

8/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kennebec Valley YMCA, 31 Union Street

8/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Health, 35 Medical Center Parkway

Farmingdale

8/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Church of Latter Day Saints, 4 Hasson Street

South China

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Central Church, 627 Rte 3

Waterville

8/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waterville Elks, 76 Industrial Street

Winthrop

8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133

Knox

Rockland

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Rockland, 335 Limerock Street

Rockport

8/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 116 Union St

Lincoln

Boothbay

8/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boothbay YMCA, 261 Townsend Avenue, Route 27

Penobscot

Bangor

8/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

8/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

8/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 500 Main Street

8/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

8/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

Brewer

8/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jeff’s Catering, 15 Littlefield Rd

Hampden

8/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., VFW Hampden, Canoe Club Rd

Old Town

8/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Old Town United Methodist Church, 726 Stillwater Avenue

Piscataquis

Milo

8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Milo Town Hall, 6 Pleasant Street

Somerset

Madison

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 58 Preble Avenue

Waldo

Belfast

8/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Belfast YMCA, 157 Lincolnville Ave

8/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Belfast Boat House, 34 Commercial St.

Brooks

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brooks Penecostal Church, 178C Monroe Hwy, Rte. 7

