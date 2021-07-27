Advertisement

Monroe woman overcomes challenges to become artist 2 decades after stroke

Pamela Heddens
Pamela Heddens(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Monroe woman who suffered a serious stroke over two decades ago has overcome many challenges to become an artist.

”I was at the prime of my life and it all got taken away basically,” said Pamela Heddens.

When you look at the watercolor art of Heddens, what you can’t see is the long hard journey that started in 1999.

“Brought me down to the hospital immediately because I flatlined. I woke up eight days later. Didn’t have much of a voice, or memory, or anything,” Heddens said.

Heddens barely survived a serious stroke, which left her paralyzed on her right side, among other complications.

“Lost the vision out of the right side of each eye,” Heddens said.

Hedden says she’s lost a lot, but after years of therapy and working to adapt to her body’s changes, she’s found a way forward.

“I can only see half the world. Which of course now it’s the better half,” Heddens said.

She took up watercolor about a decade ago. Her career as an architect led her to focus on buildings.

“I did a lot of buildings right in my town I lived in Wayne, Maine. There were a lot of pretty houses,” Heddens said. “I have an incredibly tight knit family so that’s been great to have that kind of support.”

With her work on display, she hopes to find people interested in commissioning her to paint their favorite places.

“I love to paint. I love the colors. I love the feeling. I love everything about it,” she said. “My dad said this to me growing up, ‘Honey, you only get one chance to live, you might as well make the best of every single day.’”

The exhibit of her work at the Cloud 9 restaurant in Augusta is from 10 to noon this Thursday, but the art will remain up all summer.

If you’d like to contact Hedden for a commission you can reach her at PamelaHedden62@gmail.com or call 242-9901.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Brian Corvino mug
Update: Milford man faces drug, firearm charges after search of residence
Robert Chandler
Dexter man accused of shooting at police officer
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 27th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Russian Ballet Summer Intensive with the Bossov Ballet Theatre
Russian Ballet Summer Intensive dancers prepare for final performance of summer
Durgin Center
Versant Power donates to Eastern Area Agency on Aging for Durgin Center programming
Group of veterans call on Sen. King to support D.C. statehood
Group of veterans call on Sen. King to support D.C. statehood
Mask Guidance
Maine doctor address updated U.S. CDC mask guidance