Mills directs DHHS, Maine CDC to review U.S CDC’s face covering guidance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills is directing the Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to review the U.S. CDC’s updated face covering guidance, according to a statement she released Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. updated their guidance earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Mills released this statement:

“I have directed the Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to review the U.S. CDC’s updated face covering guidance.”

“I expect that review to be completed tomorrow, at which point we will announce what changes, if any, will be made to our current public health recommendations here in Maine. In the meantime, we continue to strongly urge all Maine people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. It is the best and most effective way to protect your health and that of your family, friends, and communities.”

