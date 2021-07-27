Advertisement

Man arrested after trespassing onto airport runway

A Bangor man is behind bars after trespassing this weekend at the Bangor International Airport.
A Bangor man is behind bars after trespassing this weekend at the Bangor International Airport.(Bangor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is behind bars after trespassing this weekend at the Bangor International Airport.

Bangor Police say 34-year-old Jesse Nochella was seen walking on the Airport’s runway around 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.

They say Nochella ran off when airport officials tried to stop him, causing them to shut down the runway as planes were taxiing.

After crossing the runway, Nochella climbed a fence and ran into the woods, where he was eventually caught by police and arrested.

He’s currently at the Penobscot County Jail charged with trespassing, refusing to submit to arrest, and violating conditions of release.

