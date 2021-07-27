Maine doctor address updated U.S. CDC mask guidance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. CDC is updating its federal mask recommendations Tuesday, saying that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in certain conditions.

The CDC also recommended that everyone in schools K-12 wear masks when classes start again, even if some students and staff are vaccinated.

Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying that the Maine CDC is reviewing the federal guidance. She expects that review to be completed Wednesday and will announce any changes to Maine policy then.

The CDCs recommendation only applies to counties with “substantial” and “high” transmission.

Even though most of Maine isn’t at that point, Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says masking up indoors is the best way to keep it that way.

The CDC says the main reason for the new mask guidance is the rise of the delta variant.

Doctors say it is more contagious and can spread among vaccinated people. It poses a particularly high risk for anyone immunocompromised, even if they are vaccinated.

Jarvis stresses that we have reached this critical point because not enough people are getting shots to avoid COVID-19.

“If we were all vaccinated right now, we probably would not be talking about masking again. It’s clearly clear that it is unvaccinated individuals who are spreading this disease, so much, and in such high numbers that now we’ve put the put at risk certain individuals who are fully vaccinate,” Jarvis said.

The U.S. CDC says when it comes to Maine, that new mask recommendation would apply to Piscataquis and York counties based on the national COVID data tracker.

I asked him if Mainers who’ve gotten a COVID-19 shot should be masking up at places like the grocery store. He said yes, although he clarified right now it is still a matter of personal choice.

“Right now in Maine our numbers are low, but they are rising and that’s the concern and really what you know my thoughts are is I don’t want to see it get any higher than it is right now. We certainly don’t want to wait until our case counts are so high that we have no other choice but to put restrictions back in place. And if it’s a matter of just asking people to wear masks, whether they’re vaccinated or not, while they’re indoors, and I you know I think that that’s something that, that we really should consider in the state of Maine,” Jarvis said.

We’re not quite sure what all of this will mean for Maine for the rest of the summer and as the school year begins.

Mills also urged Maine residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. The governor will be announcing any potential changes on Wednesday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will likely speak to the public then, too.

