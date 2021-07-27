Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the first update since Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. With that, Maine has surpassed 70,000 total cases during the course of the pandemic.

Cumberland County is reporting one additional coronavirus-related death, the 898th overall in Maine.

Kennebec County shows 16 new cases. Aroostook County has 14 new cases. Penobscot and Waldo each with 13 new cases.

Franklin is the only county reporting no change.

More than 13,000 new vaccinations were administered. Over 60% of all Mainers have received their final dose.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.