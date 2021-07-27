Hazy Sunshine & Seasonably Warm Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will push southward across the state today and stall out near the coastline before pushing offshore tonight. We’ll see a decent day with hazy sunshine expected as we continue to deal with smoke from the wildfires across Canada and the Western U.S. It looks like much of the state will stay dry with just a slight chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm over southern and western parts of the state. Drier air moving in behind the front today will bring humidity levels down a bit today making for a more comfortable day. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s this afternoon. Moisture riding along the cold front will bring shower chances to coastal and southern areas as we head into the night tonight. Areas further north will see a dry night with clear to partly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 40s and low 50s across north and low to mid-50s elsewhere.

We will continue to experience lower air quality statewide today as a result of smoke over area coming from the wildfires in Canada and the Western U.S. (WABI)

A cold front pushing southward across the state this morning will allow drier, more comfortable air to move into the region from north to south as the day progresses. (WABI)

We may see a few early showers lingering over coastal areas to start Wednesday otherwise expect a beautiful day as the cold front pushes offshore and high pressure moves in. Expect mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and highs in the low to mid-70s for our Wednesday. Thursday will start nicely with some morning sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase though as the day progresses with a chance of showers during the afternoon and evening as low pressure approaches. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs Thursday afternoon. Showers will become more numerous Thursday night into Friday as low pressure tracks through the region. Showers will wind down later Friday and Friday night followed by drier and brighter weather for Saturday.

Today: Hazy sunshine. A late day shower or thunderstorm possible over southern and western parts of the state. Highs between 73°-82°, coolest north. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers possible for areas closer to the coast and across southern parts of the state otherwise clear to partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Lows between 48°-58°, coolest north. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. An early shower possible along the coast. Highs between 70°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Showers likely. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

