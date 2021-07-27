Hazy Skies Continue This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hazy sunshine will continue this afternoon with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm over southern and western parts of the state. Highs will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s this afternoon. Moisture riding along a stalled cold front, draped across the southern tier of the state will bring better shower chances to coastal and southern areas as we head into the night tonight. Areas further north will see a dry night with clear to partly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 40s and low 50s across north and low to mid-50s elsewhere.

We may see a few early showers lingering over coastal areas to start Wednesday otherwise expect a beautiful day as the cold front pushes offshore and high pressure moves in. Expect mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and highs in the low to mid-70s for our Wednesday. Thursday will start nicely with some morning sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase though as the day progresses with a chance of showers during the afternoon and evening as low pressure approaches. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs Thursday afternoon. Showers will become more numerous Thursday night into Friday as low pressure tracks through the region. Showers will wind down later Friday and Friday night followed by drier and brighter weather for Saturday.

Rest of Today: Hazy sunshine. A late day shower or thunderstorm possible over southern and western parts of the state. Highs between 73°-82°, coolest north. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers possible for areas closer to the coast and across southern parts of the state otherwise clear to partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Lows between 48°-58°, coolest north. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. An early shower possible along the coast. Highs between 70°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Showers likely. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

