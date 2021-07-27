Advertisement

Group of veterans call on Sen. King to support D.C. statehood

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of veterans were in Augusta Tuesday calling on Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, to support statehood for the District of Columbia.

Maine veterans from the organizations ‘Common Defense’ and ‘Defend American Democracy’ stood in support of the Washington D.C admission Act.

They say that D.C. statehood is a veteran’s rights issue.

They point to the thousands of veterans among the 700,000 residents that live in the District without a vote in Congress.

This week is also the anniversary of Maine’s vote for independence from Massachusetts.

”Now over 200 years later the people of D.C. are fighting for the same rights, including 30,000 veterans who served their country in uniform but do not have any representation in Congress,” said Perry O’Brien, U.S. Army veteran.

King’s office made a statement reaffirming his support of the “For the People Act” voting rights bill, which includes a provision expressing support for D.C. statehood.

King has also voted down an attempt to remove that provision from the bill.

Those at the demonstration thanked King for those efforts but say he should join as a co-sponsor of the bill.

