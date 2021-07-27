Escape charge dismissed for man who served murder sentence

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s supreme court has dismissed an escape charge against a convicted killer who walked away from the Riverview Psychiatric Center.

Mark Gessner had completed his prison sentence for murder and was being treated at the psychiatric hospital when he failed to return from a two-hour pass in 2018.

He was charged with escape in Kennebec County and with two counts of criminal threatening for allegedly brandishing a knife in Sagadahoc County.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court agreed with his argument that there should have been a single indictment.

He was already acquitted of the Sagadahoc County charges, and the court dismissed the Kennebec County charges.

