Commission will propose family leave policy for Maine
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A commission in Maine is going to study ways to implement a paid family medical leave policy for the state.
Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill about the proposal into law earlier in July.
The proposal, from Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry, called for a commission that will hear from workers, employers, caregivers and others before proposing a statewide family leave system for Maine.
The commission is expected to provide recommendations by January 2022.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.