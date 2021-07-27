Advertisement

Commission will propose family leave policy for Maine

(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A commission in Maine is going to study ways to implement a paid family medical leave policy for the state.

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill about the proposal into law earlier in July.

The proposal, from Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry, called for a commission that will hear from workers, employers, caregivers and others before proposing a statewide family leave system for Maine.

The commission is expected to provide recommendations by January 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Robert Chandler
Dexter man accused of shooting at police officer
Brian Corvino mug
Update: Milford man faces drug, firearm charges after search of residence
Jessica Trefethen, the mother from Stockton Springs accused of killing her 3-year-old son, has...
Stockton Springs mother indicted for murder of 3-year-old son

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 27th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maine bear hunters can lay bait starting later this week
Hunters are allowed to start laying bait on July 31, and they can hunt with the use of bait...
Maine bear hunters can lay bait starting later this week
No registration plates were found on either vehicle.
Vehicle abandoned following crash in Mapleton, police looking for driver