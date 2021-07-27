City of Bangor lowers property tax rate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council passed a budget amendment Monday that will lower residents’ property taxes.

Bangor residents will be taxed at a rate approximately one dollar less than last year’s rate. It’s estimated that the city’s taxpayers will collectively save at least $500,000.

Councilman Dan Tremble says that additional money from state revenue sharing and funds from the Bangor School Committee made this all possible.

“This is a great night for the taxpayers of Bangor,” Tremble said. “It’s another $1.5 million less that we have to ask the taxpayers for, than we were looking at a month ago. That’s substantial, when you can put $1.5 million into the pockets of taxpayers.”

Monday night also marked the final city council meeting for City Manager Cathy Conlow, who had served in the position since 2011. Deborah A. Laurie will take over as Interim City Manager on August 5th.

