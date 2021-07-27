Advertisement

Chesterville man arrested for Criminal Threatening at campsite

A Chesterville man is facing Criminal Threatening charges after an incident involving a tire...
A Chesterville man is facing Criminal Threatening charges after an incident involving a tire iron and a gun Monday morning.(Bangor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Chesterville man is facing Criminal Threatening charges after an incident involving a tire iron and a gun Monday morning.

Police tell us 18-year-old Riley Soha reportedly threatened a female victim with a tire iron and a gun.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a campsite in Bangor.

Bangor Police responded to a complaint about Soha and, upon investigation, found him in a nearby tent.

Police say they recovered several weapons from Soha’s tent.

They arrested him on charges of Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, as well as assault and terrorizing charges related to a separate incident that occurred at 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Soha is now behind bars at Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Robert Chandler
Dexter man accused of shooting at police officer
Bid day in marijuana industry
June sets new record for Maine cannabis sales

Latest News

The tax rate will decrease by one dollar.
City of Bangor lowers property tax rate
A Bangor man is behind bars after trespassing this weekend at the Bangor International Airport.
Man arrested after trespassing onto airport runway
Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say
Search of Milford residence results in drug and firearms arrest
Red and blue lights
Lincolnville crash leaves one person in critical condition