Chesterville man arrested for Criminal Threatening at campsite

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Chesterville man is facing Criminal Threatening charges after an incident involving a tire iron and a gun Monday morning.

Police tell us 18-year-old Riley Soha reportedly threatened a female victim with a tire iron and a gun.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a campsite in Bangor.

Bangor Police responded to a complaint about Soha and, upon investigation, found him in a nearby tent.

Police say they recovered several weapons from Soha’s tent.

They arrested him on charges of Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, as well as assault and terrorizing charges related to a separate incident that occurred at 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Soha is now behind bars at Penobscot County Jail.

