Bangor woman accused of preventing the arrest of man wanted for murder asks to change bail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of preventing the arrest of New York man wanted for murder was in court Tuesday asking to change her bail.

Twenty-two-year-old Mariah Krueger is charged with hindering apprehension in the murder of 28-year-old Syies Adams.

She is also charged with violating conditions of her bail for having contact with the man accused of killing Adams, 28-year-old Khalid Harris.

Last December, police went to a home on Union Street in Bangor after a 911 caller reported an unconscious man there.

Paramedics pronounced Adams dead.

Authorities believe from Harris, who’s from the Bronx, shot him.

Court documents say Krueger was seen walking near the house the night of the incident.

They say she initially denied knowing Harris.

Documents say NYPD detectives told officials she was known to be dating Harris and he was seen driving her car in New York on Dec. 19.

She says she didn’t tell police the truth because she was afraid of people who knew where she lived.

”Her liberty should not be sacrificed because the state is concerned that someone else might improperly influence her, especially when the state had an opportunity to apprehend Mr. Harris previously and didn’t do so,” said Harris Mattson, defense attorney.

“Within hours of being directed on her conditions of bail to refrain contact, she made contact with Mr. Harris,” Lisa Bogue, assistant attorney general.

The state previously filed a motion to revoke Krueger’s bail.

A judge decided they will need to schedule that hearing first.

A date for that has not been set.

