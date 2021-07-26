Advertisement

Winslow food pantry in search for new home

St. John Food Pantry in Winslow
St. John Food Pantry in Winslow(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - St. John Food Pantry in Winslow is in search of a new location after being asked to leave the St. John Roman Catholic Church.

According to volunteers, the pantry has been in operation in the basement of the church since the 1950s.

They provide food to around 400 individuals a month and are staffed by volunteers.

They’re hoping to find a new space to move into in either Winslow or Benton that can allow them to continue serving the community.

”We’ve were told that we’ve outgrown the space and that it wasn’t safe any more electricity-wise and they couldn’t afford to rewire it. So our mission now is to find a new home,” said Anne Hodgdon, St. John Food Pantry coordinator.

“We’re in the process of becoming a 501c3. And when we move our new name is going to be Winslow Helping Hands Food Pantry,” said Byron Brooks, St. John Food Pantry administrator.

You can contact the food pantry staff with any leads on a possible new location at 649-7255.

Church officials were not available Monday to say why the food pantry is moving.

