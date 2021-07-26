UMaine's Simon named 2021 FIBA Women’s Euro Championship MVP

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine Women’s Basketball rising junior Anne Simon was named the Most Valuable Player at the 2021 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries after leading Luxembourg to the tournament title with a 69-59 victory over Ireland.

Simon, who last season earned a spot on the America East All-Conference First Team, averaged 13.5 points during the European Championship.

Simon registered double-digit scoring efforts in three of Luxembourg’s four games, including pouring in a game-high 19 points in a semifinal victory over Malta.

