UMaine football single game tickets now on sale

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - As of today, Single-game tickets for all five UMaine home football games are officially on sale.

The Black Bears start their season at home on September 2nd when they host the University of Delaware.

Home games with Merrimack College on September 18th, Elon University October 9th, William and Mary October 16th, and finally, Stony Brook University on November 6th, which will conclude the team’s home slate.

Pricing for single-game tickets for this season range from $15 to $35.

For more info on tickets, you can call 581-BEAR or GoBlackBears.com/tickets

