Advertisement

Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says

WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the entrance gate to the quarry owned by Milestone Materials, which is near the Minnesota border.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said the three men found slain at a western Wisconsin quarry likely knew the person or people who killed them.

WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the entrance gate to the quarry owned by Milestone Materials, which is near the Minnesota border.

Investigators said they’ve been conducting interviews in multiple states to better understand how the three victims knew each other and where they were on Thursday before their deaths.

The homicide investigation so far shows that the three men were killed at the scene, and authorities say there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

According to the sheriff’s department, there is no connection between the homicides and Milestone Materials or any of its employees.

More details may be released Monday.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Bid day in marijuana industry
June sets new record for Maine cannabis sales
A rare blue lobster was found recently off the coast of Bar Harbor.
Rare blue lobster found off Bar Harbor coast

Latest News

The White House cited the delta variant as a reason to keep many visitors out of the U.S.
With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now
An explosion at a Thai restaurant is the latest act of vandalism to target an Asian...
Explosion damages Thai restaurant in San Francisco; future in doubt
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
Red and blue lights
Authorities investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Friendship