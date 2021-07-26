Advertisement

Students get unique learning opportunities through JMG

JMG’s latest initiative to support student learning is called RETREAT.
JMG’s latest initiative to support student learning is called RETREAT.(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Students in the Waterville and Messalonskee school districts are having the chance to reconnect with their peers and unique learning opportunities, thanks to a new initiative from JMG.

“They’re craving it, after a year of being in the pandemic and COVID they are seeking this opportunity,” said Mitch Donar, JMG Central Region manager.

JMG’s latest initiative to support student learning is called RETREAT.

”It’s Re-Engaging Through Recreation, Education, And Technology,” Lindsey Withee, JMG Central Region manager.

JMG has teamed up with community partners to provide a wide variety of activities.

”We’re on week three right now it’s just been a great partnership with Messalonskee, Boys and Girls Clubs, Thomas College, Camp Tracy, and RSU 18,” Withee said.

There’s something for everyone.

“The first week I was doing trail hiking and mountain biking so that was fun, and then last week I was doing CPR and first aid,” said Seth Hanson, Messalonskee eighth grader.

“We also had art and photography. Outdoor survival. We had classic car restoration,” Withee said.

”E-sports, guitar lessons, cooking, it’s just been overwhelming what we’ve been able to work with thanks to the support of everyone who’s wanted to contribute,” Donar said.

”Last week I did the babysitting and CPR class. It was fun, I only knew one of the people there so it was interesting to get to know new people,” said Sophia Ferris, Waterville ninth grader.

”It gives me the opportunity to learn stuff that I haven’t really learned yet,” Hanson said.

”If we can deliver that for future summers and more to as many students as possible, those are the things we are going to look forward to,” Donar said.

This is the third and final week of the program and based on the success so far, organizers hope to do it again next year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Bid day in marijuana industry
June sets new record for Maine cannabis sales
Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville

Latest News

Red and blue lights
Lincolnville crash leaves one person in critical condition
St. John Food Pantry in Winslow
Winslow food pantry in search for new home
Graffiti Donuts
Graffiti Donuts opens in Bar Harbor
Samantha Begin graduated from Atlantic Veterinarian College at just 22 years old
Jackman woman helping Maine contend with veterinarian shortage