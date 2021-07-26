Students get unique learning opportunities through JMG

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Students in the Waterville and Messalonskee school districts are having the chance to reconnect with their peers and unique learning opportunities, thanks to a new initiative from JMG.

“They’re craving it, after a year of being in the pandemic and COVID they are seeking this opportunity,” said Mitch Donar, JMG Central Region manager.

JMG’s latest initiative to support student learning is called RETREAT.

”It’s Re-Engaging Through Recreation, Education, And Technology,” Lindsey Withee, JMG Central Region manager.

JMG has teamed up with community partners to provide a wide variety of activities.

”We’re on week three right now it’s just been a great partnership with Messalonskee, Boys and Girls Clubs, Thomas College, Camp Tracy, and RSU 18,” Withee said.

There’s something for everyone.

“The first week I was doing trail hiking and mountain biking so that was fun, and then last week I was doing CPR and first aid,” said Seth Hanson, Messalonskee eighth grader.

“We also had art and photography. Outdoor survival. We had classic car restoration,” Withee said.

”E-sports, guitar lessons, cooking, it’s just been overwhelming what we’ve been able to work with thanks to the support of everyone who’s wanted to contribute,” Donar said.

”Last week I did the babysitting and CPR class. It was fun, I only knew one of the people there so it was interesting to get to know new people,” said Sophia Ferris, Waterville ninth grader.

”It gives me the opportunity to learn stuff that I haven’t really learned yet,” Hanson said.

”If we can deliver that for future summers and more to as many students as possible, those are the things we are going to look forward to,” Donar said.

This is the third and final week of the program and based on the success so far, organizers hope to do it again next year.

