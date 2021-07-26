Stockton Springs mother indicted for murder of 3-year-old son

WALDO COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The mother from Stockton Springs accused of killing her 3-year-old son has been formally charged with murder.

A Waldo County grand jury on Friday indicted 35-year-old Jessica Trefethen.

The medical examiner says her son, Maddox Williams, died last month from multiple blunt force trauma.

The autopsy showed he had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

Trethefen was arrested three days after Maddox died at the hospital.

He was the fourth child to die in Maine within a month.

That’s sparked a call for reform within the Department of Health and Human Services.

No word yet on when Trefethen will appear in court for her arraignment.

