Search of Milford residence results in drug and firearms arrest

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A drug and firearms arrest involving over 12 individuals was made Monday night in Milford.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says an ongoing investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Water St.

Though very few details are being released at this time, we’re told the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team all assisted in the arrest.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.