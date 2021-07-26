Advertisement

Search of Milford residence results in drug and firearms arrest

Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say
Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A drug and firearms arrest involving over 12 individuals was made Monday night in Milford.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says an ongoing investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Water St.

Though very few details are being released at this time, we’re told the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team all assisted in the arrest.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Robert Chandler
Dexter man accused of shooting at police officer
Bid day in marijuana industry
June sets new record for Maine cannabis sales

Latest News

A Bangor man is behind bars after trespassing this weekend at the Bangor International Airport.
Man arrested after trespassing onto airport runway
Red and blue lights
Lincolnville crash leaves one person in critical condition
JMG’s latest initiative to support student learning is called RETREAT.
Students get unique learning opportunities through JMG
St. John Food Pantry in Winslow
Winslow food pantry in search for new home