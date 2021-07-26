Maine CDC reports 2nd case of tick-borne Powassan virus this year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the state’s second case of Powassan virus this year.

State health officials said the second case was a Knox County resident who likely became infected last month.

The first case involved a Waldo County resident who is recovering after spending time in the hospital.

People become infected with Powassan through the bite of an infected deer tick or woodchuck tick.

Cases of Powassan are rare in the United States, with about 25 cases reported each year since 2015. Maine has identified 10 cases since 2010.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures and memory loss.

Serious neurologic problems may occur, including infection of the brain or the membranes around the brain and spinal cord. Severe infection may result in death.

Health officials said anyone who experiences symptoms should contact their doctor as soon as possible.

