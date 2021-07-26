Lincolnville crash leaves one person in critical condition

LINCONVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A head-on collision between a pick-up truck and tractor trailer in Lincolnville has left one person in critical condition.

The crash happened on Hope Road just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say 36-year-old Matthew Wood’s pick-up truck crossed into the path of the tractor trailer, driven by 35-year-old Bradford Francis.

Wood is in critical but stable condition at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Francis was released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

