Lincolnville crash leaves one person in critical condition

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCONVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A head-on collision between a pick-up truck and tractor trailer in Lincolnville has left one person in critical condition.

The crash happened on Hope Road just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say 36-year-old Matthew Wood’s pick-up truck crossed into the path of the tractor trailer, driven by 35-year-old Bradford Francis.

Wood is in critical but stable condition at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Francis was released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

