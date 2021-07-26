Judge denies bail for Veazie man accused of murder, arson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man charged with murder and arson will remain in jail until his trial.

Forty-one-year-old Cote Choneska was back in a Bangor courtroom on Monday.

“As far as whether I’m going to set bail or not, I’m not going to set bail. He has, apparently, an attempted murder conviction, where he got a significant sentence. And with that on your record, as a conviction, and now there’s probable cause to believe, at the very least, he was an accomplice to another murder, I can’t set bail,” said Hon. William Anderson, Penobscot County Superior Court.

Choneska appeared before a judge in Bangor Monday for a Harnish hearing. It’s a type of bail hearing for crimes, such as murder.

Bangor police say in November 2019, Choneska and 31-year-old Joseph Johnson killed 59-year-old Berton Conley, then set a fire inside his home on Essex Street.

Choneksa previously served 16 years in prison for shooting a Clifton store owner, who was left paralyzed.

“The first step was for the court to make a finding of probable cause that the defendant had committed a formerly capital offense, which intentional and knowing murder is, and the court did make that finding. And then secondly, within the courts discretion, they can decide whether or not bail should be set. We talked about a number of factors and, particularly, the judge emphasized that this defendant has a pretty serious prior conviction for attempted murder and so on that basis, he continued to hold him without bail,” said Lisa Bogue, assistant attorney general.

The defense argued there’s not enough evidence linking Choneska to Conley’s killing or the fire.

“I mean, it’s important to remember that in a Harnish hearing, the standard of proof is probable cause, which is a much lower standard. With that said, we disagree with the judge’s decision and we do not feel that there’s anywhere near the evidence to convict Mr. Choneska of any crime,” said William Ashe, defense attorney.

The state discussed evidence, including cell phone records, that they say show otherwise.

Choneska and Johnson are scheduled to be tried together in January. They have both pleaded not guilty.

