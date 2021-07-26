Jackman woman helping Maine contend with veterinarian shortage

JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - While Maine continues to contend with a shortage of veterinarians, one Jackman native is doing what she can to help.

Samantha Begin first knew she wanted to work with animals when she was in third grade.

After graduating from Forest Hills High School as class valedictorian in 2015, Begin began studying to become a vet.

She completed her degree in six years, becoming a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at just 22 years old.

She’s now settling into her first job at the Oxford Hills Veterinary Hospital.

“These older farmers are going to expect something completely different, and then when you show up they kind of do look at you a little bit funky like, ‘OK, you are the doctor? You are going to be able to do this?’ But it’s just a matter of trying to explain to them, and be open and honest with them that yeah, I am young but I did do all the training and I can do the things that you need me to do,” Begin said.

Begin is in the process of completing her certificate of veterinary acupuncture.

She says she couldn’t imagine leaving Maine.

“It just goes back to the fact of how much I loved growing up in Maine. Jackman is such a great place and everybody was like family to you and the whole community. So I wanted to give back to my community and the whole state. I couldn’t imagine having to leave the state and not being able to have my family eventually grew up here,” Begin said.

