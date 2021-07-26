Hazy Skies This Afternoon, Few Showers/T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will continue to brighten as we head into the afternoon although sunshine will be obscured by some more smoke moving in from the wildfires in Canada. The air quality has been downgraded to moderate for the entire state due to the wildfire smoke. Please use caution if you are sensitive to the lower air quality and/or have any sort of heart or lung issues. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are still expected to pop up this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with the primary threat being gusty wind. It will be humid this afternoon with dewpoints in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will move out later this evening followed by partly cloudy skies for the nighttime hours. We’ll likely see some more areas of fog developing as well. Overnight lows will drop to around 60° on average.

A weak cold front will cross the state Tuesday along with an upper-level disturbance. This will give us another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon especially for areas closer to the coast and across southern parts of the state. Otherwise expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will build in for Wednesday giving us a beautiful day. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine, comfortable humidity and highs in the low to mid-70s. Clouds will roll back into the area Thursday along with the chance of afternoon showers as low pressure approaches. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers will be more likely Thursday night into at least Friday morning as low pressure moves through the region.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could be severe. Muggy with highs between 75°-83°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Any showers and thunderstorms ending early then partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows between 58°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon especially areas closer to the coast and across southern parts of the state. Highs between 72°-80°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Showers likely especially during the morning. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

